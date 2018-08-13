13 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rassie Opens Up On Challenges of Dual Role

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the challenges that come with being both the head coach and director of rugby of the Springboks .

Appointed as director of rugby on a six-year deal until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Erasmus has also had to take on the responsibility of being head coach in 2018 after Allister Coetzee was sacked at the end of last year.

It is a situation that has led many to believe that Erasmus is in the perfect position, without the pressures that his predecessors experienced. But, speaking from Durban on Monday, the 45-year-old helped explain his current situation.

"I think people get it wrong when they say there is no pressure on me because I've got a six-year contract," he said.

"I cherish this job and think it's the most wonderful thing in the world, but you can't divorce the director of rugby and head coach job from each other at this stage because it's the same person.

"If I'm not successful as the head coach, then I'm also not successful as director of rugby. I'm not stupid enough to think you can divorce the two."

Erasmus went on to explain the balancing act he is seeking between the two roles.

As head coach, he knows that results are crucial, but as director of rugby he has a responsibility to ensure that the Boks are in good shape to challenge at next year's World Cup in Japan.

"I'm not worried about the pressures of not doing well because I love the Springbok too much to worry about that," he said.

"I'm more worried about where we are going, with all things: building squad depth, trying to be a winning nation again and getting transformation right. I'm more worried that those things might fall off track along the way if one is not successful.

"On me losing my job ... I'll just try get another one if I have to. I would really like us to just continue what we're doing.

"It's a difficult balancing act. We know there are only 15 Test matches and we want to win as much as possible, but you also want to get them ready for the World Cup to have a realistic chance."

The Boks are in action on Saturday when they begin their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina at Kings Park.

Kick-off is at 17:05 .

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Joburg Mayor Mashaba Compares 'Success' Trump and 'Failure' Ramaphosa

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has waded into controversy by tweeting a comparison between controversial US President… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.