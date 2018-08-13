13 August 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: How Ban On Plastic Bags Inspired Innovators to Create Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Kiprop

Nearly one year since Kenya imposed a plastic bags ban, the country's streets are cleaner, waterways are clearer and plastic bags are slowly becoming a thing of the past.

The implementation of the new law is successful due to the availability and widespread adoption of eco-friendly, reusable alternative packaging materials.

"We have moved on," Selina Wangari, a shopper in Nairobi's Gikomba market, told The EastAfrican.

"The new eco-friendly bags are slightly expensive but we have learnt to reuse them, something we had never done before because supermarkets and traders gave us the bags freely."

Kenya effected its plastic ban on July 28, 2017, prohibiting the use, manufacture or importation of plastic bags, with offenders, risking imprisonment of up to four years, or a fine of between $19,417 and $38,834.

Eco-friendly, reusable packing made from non-plastic materials including jute/sisal, paper and papyrus, gunny bags, starch and cassava have since been rolled out in the market.

While hundreds of jobs are estimated to have been lost when factories manufacturing plastic bags were shut down in the country, The EastAfrican understands that a number of manufacturers producing the recommended packaging materials have since come up.

In the first month of the ban, manufacturers from Rwanda, which banned plastic bags in 2008, exported 78 tonnes of biodegradable bags made from paper, clothes and sisal worth $250,000 to Kenya.

Rwanda was one the first countries to ban plastic bags in 2004, when it prohibited shops from using them as packaging material, and introduced tax breaks to encourage manufacturers to recycle.

Four years later, the country imposed a total ban on non-biodegradable polythene bags and encouraged manufacturers to produce environmental friendly packaging materials such as paper bags, woven sisal bags and clothe bags.

According to a recent report by the UN Environmental Programme (Unep), there are tens of different alternative packaging solutions, which can be adopted to keep the environment clean.

The study highlighted 25 case studies from around the world, illustrating a wide range of applications of some relatively conventional alternatives to plastics -- such as paper, cotton, and wood -- as well as less obvious solutions including algae, fungi and pineapple leaves.

"Making the switch from disposable plastic to sustainable alternatives is an investment in the long-term future of our environment," said Erik Solheim, head of Unep, in the report.

"The world needs to embrace solutions other than single-use, throwaway plastic," the report added.

More than 25 countries across the world, have either adopted or proposed a form of a ban on plastic bags.

Last week, Chile became the first country in South America to ban the commercial use of plastic bags, giving large and smaller businesses six months and two years respectively to phase out theie use.

In response to the ban, Chilean company Solubag developed a water soluble plastic bag through a cost-effective formula.

Kenya

Motorists Bear the Brunt of Fuel Pricing Formula Scam

The pain that motorists are experiencing at the pump due to rising costs of fuel is being caused by an opaque pricing… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.