13 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: KWS Wardens Shoot Dead Hippo That Mauled Taiwanese Tourist

Photo: Pixabay
Hippo.
By Macharia Mwangi

The Kenya Wildlife Service on Monday shot and killed the hippo that mauled a Taiwanese tourist at the Lake Naivasha.

KWS Hells Gate park warden Nelson Cheruiyot said it was shot hours after the incident.

"Our officers tracked and shot the animal after the incident,"said Mr Cheruiyot.

The Taiwanese was on Saturday evening attacked and killed by the hippo on the shores of the fresh water lake.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the tourist was taking pictures when the attack occurred.

Mr Chang Ming Chuang, 66, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Naivasha District Hospital.

TRAGIC ENCOUNTER

His colleague Mr Wu Peng Te, 62, who survived the tragic encounter, is recuperating at Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort.

Meanwhile, fishing stakeholders are now blaming the escalating human wildlife conflict around the fresh water lake Naivasha to the encroachment of the riparian land

Boat Owners Association (BOA) Chairman, David Kilo said some of the private institutions had erected structures on the edges of the vital natural resource.

"We regret the Saturday incident which was quite unfortunate, but institutions that have erected structures around the riparian land should bring them down," said Mr Kilo.

He asked the government to crack the whip on encroachers just like it was doing in Nairobi.

