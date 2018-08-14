Nigeria: Cholera - Abuja Records Seven Deaths in Four Communities - Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that seven deaths have been recorded from the outbreak of cholera in four communities in the territory.

Humphrey Okoroukwu, the Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat, FCTA, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mr Okoroukwu said two deaths were recorded at Kubwa village, one at Sauka, another two deaths at Mpape and two at Ushafa.

However, he said that the outbreak in Kwali and Kuje Local Area Councils did not claim any life, while the situation in the two area councils and those at Sauka, Mpape and Kubwa villages had been curtailed.

According to him, the outbreak at Ushafa is the most recent, and "all efforts have been put in place by the administration to address it".

The director also disclosed that there were 58 cases listed in the recent outbreak at Ushafa, comprising 36 females and 22 males.

He refuted speculations of five deaths from the disease in Ushafa community.

Mr Okoroukwu noted that the cases fit into the definition cases of cholera, while laboratory confirmation was being awaited on some of the cases.

The director explained that a case of cholera had been established from the laboratory tests conducted on one of the patients.

"We are treating them as cholera so that we won't take any chances, and our disease surveillance officers in Bwari Area Council are all on the ground in Ushafa, to curtail it.

"We have since sent some medications to Bwari General Hospital as well as chlorine and water guard for the treatment of their drinkable water," he said.

(NAN)