Nigeria: 'Nigerians Killing One Another in South Africa'

Minna — The immediate past Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Ibeto has disclosed that the recurring incidences of murder involving Nigerians were being carried out by Nigerians themselves contrary to claims of xenophobic attacks.

In an interactive session with journalists shortly after the presentation a letter of intention to vie for the governorship of Niger state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday in Minna, Ibeto said from the statistics of killings and their remote and immediate causes available to the Nigeria Embassy, most of the incidences were as a result of conflict between Nigerians.

"I can authoritatively tell you from the evidences we have that out of four of such killings involving Nigerians, three are by Nigerians themselves as a result of rivalry, shady deals, cultism and drugs," he said.

He said in most cases, the conflict is as a result of territorial control between drug barons which often results in deaths and destructions, even as he disclosed that barons also kill their aides and workers who betray them in the cause of business.

He explained that he has on many occasions submitted detailed reports on such crises to the federal government, who promptly collaborate with South Africa authority to stem the tide.

He however said there were few exception where South Africans attack and even murder Nigerians.