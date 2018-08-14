Kenya: Govt to Resume Turkana Early Oil Trucking From Next Week

Photo: The Nation

Police escort trucks loaded with crude oil from Ngamia 8 oil fields in Turkana County.

The government plans to resume trucking crude oil from Turkana to Mombasa next week, 45 days after the suspension of the operation due to protests.

The trucking will continue on August 22, according to Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes.

Residents blocked the trucking of more oil to Mombasa a month ago in protest over rising insecurity and lack of jobs.

Mr Munyes said the standoff that ensued has cost Kenya Sh400 million.

However, the government has now gazetted the Turkana Grievances Management Committee comprising the Turkana County Government, local MPs and Tullow Oil to look into the issues raised by locals..

"We lost Sh400 million during that period and we learnt valuable lessons. Also the inter-ministerial committee formed will deal with matters that may arise from the local task force," Mr Munyes announced on Monday.

Speedy resolution

Kenya's early oil export plan, which involves movement of small-scale crude by road to Mombasa, started in May but faced opposition weeks later.

British explorer Tullow which sunk billions of shillings in the enterprise had called for a speedy resolution to the stalemate

Tullow Kenya managing director Martin Mbogo said the Early Oil Piloting Ssystem was about derisking the main project.

"As we work our way through these issues using EOPS, when we get to the Final Investment Decision towards the end of next year, it will be a much easier decision to make and we hope to transport 2,000 barrels a day compared the current 600," Mr Mbogo said.