Kenya: MP Joins Calls to Dissolve Parliament Over Bribery Claims

Photo: Daily Nation

The Senate in session.

Nyando MP Jared Okello has become the third legislator from the sugar cane growing zone to call for the dissolution of the 12th Parliament following bribery claims following the rejection of a report on the probe on contraband sugar.

Mr Okello Monday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to move with speed and dissolve Parliament to save it from bribery claims, which he said have rocked most House committees.

His call come a day after Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his Matungu counterpart Justus Murungu threatened to mobilise all sugarcane farmers to petition the Supreme Court to okay the dissolution of Parliament over corruption allegations.

ELECT NEW LEADERS

"The president should get rid of this Parliament and Kenyans given another opportunity to elect leaders who will take care of their interests and not those who are out to cash in on huge sums of money at their expense," said Mr Okello.

He was addressing journalist Monday evening at Kisumu Hotel.

He added: "I am ready to face the people if that is what it takes to cleanse this rotten Parliament. I can't sell the will of my people for thousands or millions of shillings."

BRIBE CLAIMS

His sentiments were in relation to claims that several MPs received bribes to shoot down a report on imported sugar that cost Kenyans Sh10 billion in lost taxes and which exposed consumers to health hazards.

Mr Okello, who indicated that he was in Mombasa during the controversial plenary session, asked Speaker Muturi to ensure the matter is investigated and those found culpable punished.

"We are asking investigative authorities to scrutinize CCTV footages in Parliament to help in nabbing those involved in the shameful act," said Mr Okello.

ENOUGH MONEY

Meanwhile, Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua, who has been nominated by Parliament to attend an integrity meeting in Mauritius, laughed off the accusations of bribery, saying she has enough money and does not need Sh10,000 to sacrifice the same people she serves.

"This weekend alone, I spent Sh400,000 in my constituency, what could Sh10,000 help me with?" posed Mrs Mutua.

She instead blamed the Speaker, Majority Leader Aden Duale and Minority Leader John Mbadi over the shooting down of the report.

"The Speaker never gave the Agriculture Committee members a chance to defend their report, therefore leaving particular members to run the show and throw away the report," said Mr Mutua.

She also blamed Mr Duale and Mr Mbadi for what she said was setting the pace for the other MPs to ensure the report was not adopted by the House.