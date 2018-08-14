13 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Queries Over How Hippo Was Identified, Killed After Tourist Mauled

Photo: The Herald
Hippo.

Nakuru — Kenya Wildlife Service personnel have killed a hippo after a tourist was mauled on the shores of Lake Naivasha at the weekend.

Despite sympathising with the family of the dead foreign tourist, locals and the Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association questioned how the hippo was identified.

The chairperson David Kilo said the action by KWS was a knee jerk reaction that was unwarranted.

"What criteria was used to determine which hippo killed the tourist yet there are many that are seen on the shores of Lake Naivasha."

Another tourist was injured in the weekend incident.

Kilo said such action by KWS has not been witnessed when incidents involve locals.

Most hotels on the shores of the lake have erected signs warning visitors to be careful about the hippos.

