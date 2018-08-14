14 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Praised By Top UN Diplomat for War Against Graft

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Le Pays
Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has been praised by a top United Nations diplomat for the ongoing efforts by the government to rid the country of corruption and economic crimes.

Speaking Monday during a meeting with at State House Nairobi, United Nations Economic Council for Africa's (UNECA) Executive Secretary Vera Songwe praised President Kenyatta for his unrelenting war against corruption terming him an African champion and a leader the continent is closely following with admiration.

"You are our corruption champion. Your government's sustained onslaught against corruption, economic crimes and impunity in Kenya is setting the pace for the rest of the continent," Songwe noted.

The UN diplomat met Kenyatta to brief him about UNECA's 'HonestService' Campaign that was launched in Nouakchott, Mauritania in June this year and seeks to encourage the youth in Africa to tweet using the harsh tag #honestservice every time they get a service without having to give a bribe.

The 'HonestService' campaign is one of the strategies being employed by the UN to engage and involve African youths in the fight against corruption as well as discourage service providers from engaging in corrupt activities.

The Executive Secretary's meeting with President Kenyatta came just a day after the Head of State challenged Kenyan youth to support the government's ongoing drive against corruption during celebrations to mark the International Youth Day in Kisii County on Sunday.

Besides the briefing on the campaign and discussions on the fight against corruption, the Head of State and Songwe deliberated at length UNECA's involvement in the government's Big 4 Agenda.

The UN agency is particularly keen in supporting Kenya to achieve affordable housing as well as being involved in the country's efforts in developing the blue economy as a key economic driver.

More on This

No Let Up in Graft War As Uhuru Spews Friendly Fire

The renewed vigour in the fight against corruption and the ongoing demolition of structures built on riparian land may… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.