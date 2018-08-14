Uganda: Bobi Wine Driver Mugerwa Shot Dead in Arua

The driver of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has been shot dead in Arua town.

Yasin Mugerwa was shot dead from inside Bobi Wine's Tundra vehicle near Hotel Pacific in Arua town on Monday evening.

Bobi Wine, with several other opposition MPs had pitched camp in Arua to campaign for former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member of parliament Kasiano Wadri, now standing as an independent candidate for the Arua municipality seat that fell vacant following the gruesome murder of former MP, Ibrahim Abiriga in June this year.

There are contradicting reports about how Mugerwa was shot dead - with government officials claiming the chaos was sparked off after Wadri and Bobi Wine's supporters attacked the convoy of President Yoweri Museveni. Senior press secretary, Don Wanyama tweeted a photo of one of Museveni's supposedly a bullet-proof car with a shattered rear window. Wanyama accused opposition supporters of causing the damage.

Museveni flew to Arua earlier today to campaign for ruling party flag bearer Nusura Tiperu. The chaos reportedly ensued shortly after Wadri's last campaigns at Arua Prisons grounds left on foot for their hotel but had an encounter with supporters of Tiperu. Tiperu held her last rally at Arua Hill grounds. It is unclear how chaos ensued all over Arua town shortly after 5pm almost akin to the day before Abiriga was buried.

Some unconfirmed reports indicate that soldiers attached to the presidential guards, Special Forces Command (SFC) came to clear the way for the NRM supporters to match to their offices started shooting live bullets, caning people and shooting tear gas towards the opposition supporters.

However Bobi Wine's official photographer, Andre Natumanya dismissed reports that it was a confrontation between supporters of Wadri and Tiperu that sparked off the chaos and the shooting. He earlier told softpower.ug that they did not meet Tiperu's supporters anywhere on their way back to the hotel. Instead, he said that soldiers just randomly starting shooting and arresting people.

Bobi Wine whose whereabouts now remain unknown had tweeted that the bullet(s) that finished off his driver were meant for him with the aim of assassinating him. His wife Barbie Kyagulanyi said she has since lost contact with her husband but police in Arua has denied arresting Bobi Wine.

Meanwhile another supporter of Wadri was shot in the leg and is admitted at Oli health centre IV. Several MPs and journalists who were at the scene have been arrested.

- Additional reporting by URN