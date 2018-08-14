13 August 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Driver Mugerwa Shot Dead in Arua

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Uganda map.

The driver of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has been shot dead in Arua town.

Yasin Mugerwa was shot dead from inside Bobi Wine's Tundra vehicle near Hotel Pacific in Arua town on Monday evening.

Bobi Wine, with several other opposition MPs had pitched camp in Arua to campaign for former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member of parliament Kasiano Wadri, now standing as an independent candidate for the Arua municipality seat that fell vacant following the gruesome murder of former MP, Ibrahim Abiriga in June this year.

There are contradicting reports about how Mugerwa was shot dead - with government officials claiming the chaos was sparked off after Wadri and Bobi Wine's supporters attacked the convoy of President Yoweri Museveni. Senior press secretary, Don Wanyama tweeted a photo of one of Museveni's supposedly a bullet-proof car with a shattered rear window. Wanyama accused opposition supporters of causing the damage.

Museveni flew to Arua earlier today to campaign for ruling party flag bearer Nusura Tiperu. The chaos reportedly ensued shortly after Wadri's last campaigns at Arua Prisons grounds left on foot for their hotel but had an encounter with supporters of Tiperu. Tiperu held her last rally at Arua Hill grounds. It is unclear how chaos ensued all over Arua town shortly after 5pm almost akin to the day before Abiriga was buried.

More on This

Some unconfirmed reports indicate that soldiers attached to the presidential guards, Special Forces Command (SFC) came to clear the way for the NRM supporters to match to their offices started shooting live bullets, caning people and shooting tear gas towards the opposition supporters.

However Bobi Wine's official photographer, Andre Natumanya dismissed reports that it was a confrontation between supporters of Wadri and Tiperu that sparked off the chaos and the shooting. He earlier told softpower.ug that they did not meet Tiperu's supporters anywhere on their way back to the hotel. Instead, he said that soldiers just randomly starting shooting and arresting people.

Bobi Wine whose whereabouts now remain unknown had tweeted that the bullet(s) that finished off his driver were meant for him with the aim of assassinating him. His wife Barbie Kyagulanyi said she has since lost contact with her husband but police in Arua has denied arresting Bobi Wine.

Meanwhile another supporter of Wadri was shot in the leg and is admitted at Oli health centre IV. Several MPs and journalists who were at the scene have been arrested.

- Additional reporting by URN

More on This

Voters of Arua Municipality Prepare for By-Election

In 10 days' time, thousands of voters of Arua Municipality will go to the polls to elect a new MP to replace Ibrahim… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.