Kenya: No New Demolitions in Nairobi This Week, Team Says

Photo: Nairobi News

A bulldozer pulls down a section of Java House and Shell petrol station in Kileleshwa on August 6, 2018.

There will be no new demolitions of buildings in Nairobi this week until the ones that were partially knocked down last week are flattened.

This comes even after National Environment Management Authority (Nema) said demolitions of structures built on riparian land will continue, with the exercise moving back to Kileleshwa where the agency will supervise the demolition of the buildings that had been left to their owners to level out.

However, principal chief Julius Wanjau, who is leading the multi-agency team carrying out the demolitions, said they are currently focusing on flattening Ukay Centre before proceeding to Oshwal Centre.

Mr Wanjau said after the demolition of the two structures, the team will then head to Southend Mall located on Langata Road-Mbagathi Way junction, whose demolition started last week.

"There is no new development on the demolitions. We are currently doing away with the remaining parts of the big buildings that we had started. We will be done with Ukay by Tuesday," said Mr Wanjau.

He said the demolition of the remaining sections of South End Mall will take between four and six days. Mr Wanjau, however, ruled out the use of explosives to bring down the Sh2 billion mall.