14 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine's Family in Fear As Driver Is Shot Dead in Arua

Photo: Premium Times
Uganda map.

The family of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is in fear and shock after his Driver Yasiin Kawuma was shot dead in Arua on Monday evening.

In a post on her Facebook Page, Bobi Wine's wife Barbara Kyagulanyi Itungo alias Barbie said she had no idea where her husband and the team of seven people were, as all their phones were unreachable.

"Friends and Family; it's a dark night tonight. As you all know, our driver has been shot dead in Arua. It's a very sad day today," the post reads in part.

"I have no idea where my husband and a team of about seven of his people are at the moment, we have lost touch. All their phones are not reachable and we are all watching out the window to see or hear the next news coming in" she added.

Mr Kyagulanyi had earlier posted on his twitter account, a picture of the seemingly lifeless Kawuma.

Trouble started after different candidates were marching to their respective offices with supporters after campaign rallies ahead of Wednesday by-election to choose Arua Municipality Member of Parliament.

On Dorcus Inzikuru Street, supporters of Mr Kassiano Wadri Kassiano, an Opposition leaning candidate, were marching ahead of supporters of Ms Nusura Tiperu, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate.

Suddenly, gun shots were fired on Mr Wadri's group, forcing them to scatter.

The group retaliated by hurling stones at security forces.

Mr Kyagulanyi is one of the politicians who were in the town to campaign for Mr Wadri. President Yoweri Museveni also campaigned for Ms Tiperu.

