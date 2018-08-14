The Zanu-PF Youth League has accused the opposition MDC-Alliance of holding the nation to ransom through their court application challenging President Mnangagwa's win in the Presidential elections, saying the winning candidate should be inaugurated.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi yesterday said they were also going to take the MDC-Alliance leaders Mr Nelson Chamisa and Mr Tendai Biti to court "for requesting for sanctions" from the United States of America.

"The people of Zimbabwe voted in a very peaceful and free environment and fortunately for us, Zanu-PF, they voted for President Mnangagwa and our MPs got more than two thirds majority," he said.

"However, we now understand there are court applications from people who before the elections stated that they would not accept any other results except them winning. In our view, these people are trying to hold the people of Zimbabwe at ransom and we feel that they are just wasting time."

Cde Togarepi said the Zanu-PF Youth League was not expecting anything other than the inauguration of the winner, especially when dealing "with people who claim that they are democratic and they believe in the voice of the people".

"What is worrying us and dismaying us as well is the renewed sanctions against the people of Zimbabwe after Mr Chamisa and Mr Tendai Biti went to the United States prior to this election and asked for sanctions to visit the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed into law the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act of 2018, which is an amendment to the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001.

The signing of the Act came at the instigation of Mr Chamisa and Mr Biti following their infamous visit to the US, where it emerged that they urged that country's administration to tighten sanctions against the people of Zimbabwe.