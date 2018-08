Local singer Kelly Khumalo celebrated after reaching 1 million followers on Instagram on Monday.

The soulful musician joins celebs like Ntando Duma , Boity and Bonang, who have over 1 million fans on social media.

Kelly shared the happy news with a photo on social media, and edited the photo with champagne glasses.

"Thank you," she captioned the photo, adding that she was shooting her album cover.

Hip hip, hooray!

Source: The Juice