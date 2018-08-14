14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: In Choosing the Next NPA Boss, Ramaphosa Must Navigate Carefully

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

President Ramaphosa at the National Women's Day Celebrations in Mbekweni, Paarl, in the Western Cape Province. South Africa. 09/08/18. Siyabulela Duda

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa was finally gifted the one thing he has probably wanted the most, ever since he ascended to power at the Union Buildings: a free hand to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions. He now has to comply with Monday's ruling by the Constitutional Court that such an appointment must be made within 90 days. It is Ramaphosa's chance, at the very least, to remove an entire swath of the Zuma's senior appointees. It is also a chance for the entire country: depending on Ramaphosa's decision, we could have a properly neutral, effective and efficient NPA for the first time in our history.

There are several elements to Ramaphosa's decision in appointing a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) that will make it a complicated choice. Just those elements alone reveal how politicised the NPA has become, and how difficult it will be to make it properly neutral.

The last time we had a new president in office with the freedom to appoint a new head to the NPA was in 2009....

South Africa

Golden Lions Suspend Player for Fighting, Confirm No Proof of Racism

The Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) on Monday released its findings regarding an alleged racist episode between the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.