South Africa: Chiliboy Named Sharks Captain for Currie Cup

The Sharks on Monday announced that hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle will captain them in the 2018 Currie Cup tournament.

"Chiliboy is a highly respected senior player and his appointment, together with the appointment of a leadership group who were voted for by the players themselves, will take the team forward during this campaign," the Sharks said via a statement on their website.

The 31-year-old replaces Ruan Botha, who is off to Japan to play for the Kubota Spears. Botha will return to the Sharks for next year's Super Rugby competition.

Apart from Ralepelle, the Sharks named the following players as part of their leadership group: Daniel du Preez, Hyron Andrews, John-Hubert Meyer, Marius Louw, Robert du Preez jnr and Tera Mtembu.

Ralepelle made his debut for the Sharks in 2016 after starting his professional career with the Bulls. In 2006, at the age of just 19, he made his Springbok debut against the All Blacks.

He has since played 25 Tests.

