14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Race and Language - ConCourt Misses Chance to Guide Transformation of the Education System

analysis By Nurina Ally and Samantha Brener

In dismissing the provincial education department's appeal in the Overvaal case at the end of July, the Constitutional Court has failed to seize an opportunity to clarify how inequality in public education might be redressed.

In January 2018 Höerskool Overvaal, an Afrikaans-medium school in Gauteng, was at the centre of a heated admissions battle highlighting ongoing race and language cleavages in the education system.

Tensions emerged after officials from the Gauteng Department of Education instructed the school to open its doors to 55 English-speaking learners. Of the over 600 learners at Höerskool Overvaal, 95% are white. Despite the changing demographics of the surrounding community, the school fails to reflect this transformation.

The school governing body resisted. A legal fight ensued with a High Court judgment in favour of the school. The provincial department appealed the decision directly to the Constitutional Court. On 25 July, the court surprisingly refused to even entertain the issue. It found, without granting leave for a hearing, that the department's case bore no...

