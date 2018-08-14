South Africa: Land Reform Is Too Slow - Farm Dwellers Need to Resist

analysis

In the short term, farm dwellers need to address the most pressing issue they face: farm evictions. At this moment, they cannot afford to wait for the Constitution to be amended nor any legislation be strengthened. Because of this, land occupations and resistance to evictions are so critical, particularly in the Western Cape, where over 20,000 people are threatened by farm evictions.

To halt farm evictions, civil society must invest resources towards countering power with more coordinated resistance and solidarity. Through action, change emerges. In 2012 during protests against low wages and poor living conditions, South Africa witnessed a wave of burning fields, demonstrations and clashes between police and farm workers. Today, meaningful interactions between citizens and government officials, farm dwellers and farmers in this instance, continues to only result from resistance, protests or demonstrations.

Norman Nel, a farm dweller at Houtkloof in Wellington, is threatened with farm eviction. Since 2011, the farmer has provided him with an accommodation in a hovel that was used to accommodate doves....