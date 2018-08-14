The number of people killed after attack by the Liyu police in at least three separate localities in Eastern Hararghe zone of the Oromia regional state has climbed to 37, according to Tizita Abay, communication officer of the Mayu Muluke Wereda where more than 30 of the causalities were from.

More than 44 have been wounded. Abdulahi Ahmedi Kawo, another official from Mayu Muluke Wereda also told the BBC News Afaan Oromo service that ten of the wounded were currently receiving treatment at Gara Muleta hospital, in Gara Muleta town while some 36 are being treated at a local clinic.

The attacks happened on Sunday from 10 AM to late afternoon and Sunday to Monday night, in what Mohammed Aliyi, a police officer in the Mayu Muluke town said were a military assault by members of Ethiopia's controversial Liyu Police "for reasons we are not clear with yet," he told Addis Standard by phone.

However, Taye Dendea, the region's justice bureau communication head wrote on facebook page yesterday that 31 people were killed, of whom five were women. Children and the elderly were among the victims. Negeri Lencho, Oromia region communication bureau head, confirmed to OBN this afternoon the number of victims and said the attack was in line with the larger pattern of the Liyu Police's track record in attacking civilians. But the government was working to bring a lasting solution, he said.

Ibsa Abdella, a nurse who is currently coordinating the emergency section for the wounded, told Addis Standard that eight of the victims were admitted yesterday and two were admitted on various times since Friday afternoon.

According to Ibsa, sixteen people were also treated for light injuries. "All of them have sustained bullet wounds; of the ten currently being treated at the hospital two are in critical condition: one who is shot is his genitalia area and a second who was shot in his chest area," Ibsa said by phone from Gara Muleta hospital. "The second who was hit in his chest is Sergent Mustefa Jamal, a member of the Oromia region riot police." Three more of the wounded are also police officers, he said.

Shashemene

Meanwhile, Four people were also killed in Shashemene yesterday at a public gathering organized to welcome Jawar Mohammed, activist and Oromia media network executive director. Three of them died of stampeded at the entrance of Shashemene stadium, while one died after having been mob-lynched by a group who authorities say were acting based fake news that the car he was driving was carrying a bomb.

#Ethiopia: 3 people have died of stampede in #Shashemene as thousands came out to the streets to welcome @Jawar_Mohammed. Acrdg to @addisu_arega, several others have also been hurt. A footage of burning car is also coming out from the scene; it's not clear what caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/Qs8JIwK4LY

A vehicle the victim of the mob-lynching was driving was also set on fire. Later on Addisu Arega, OPDO senior officials, said the car belonged to the Shashemene city admin & security department which was on parole duty and dismissed the news that the car carried explosives as false.

Update፡ According to @addisu_arega, the driver of the car who was mob-lynched earlier today has died of his injuries. Addisu said law enforcement agents were working to arrest the perpetrators. A police officer in #Shashemene city told AS at least seven suspects are detained pic.twitter.com/v3R9LBb6sS

In another news, two people were killed in east. Wellega zone, of the Oromia regional state on Saturday evening regional after a group of organized youth stopped a car the victims were traveling on and attacked them, according to the BBC Amharic service. No suspect has been apprehended so far; a local police officer was quoted in the news as saying the killing is being investigated. AS