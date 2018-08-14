Zambia: President Cyril Ramaphosa Departs Zambia for Democratic Republic of Congo

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa today, 10 August 2018, has departed from the Republic of Zambia ahead of his Working Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This follows a successful working visit to the Republic of Zambia where both President Ramaphosa and his counterparts President Lungu held bilateral discussions on cooperation; political and security developments in the region and continent, as well as global issues of mutual concern.

Both President Ramaphosa and President Lungu witnessed the Signing of an Agreement on the Establishment of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zambia.

The agreement elevates the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) into a Bi-National Commission and it will promote and enhance cooperation in various sectors of government and coordinate relevant initiatives between public and private sectors.

The Commission will be chaired jointly by the President of the Republic of South Africa and the President of the Republic of Zambia.

President Ramaphosa was accompanied the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and other senior government officials.

President Ramaphosa and delegation is expected to arrive back in South Africa on Friday, 10 August 2018.

Issued by: The Presidency