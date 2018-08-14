Egypt: Viral Video Lands Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah in Hot Water

Cape Town — Liverpool FC has referred a video allegedly depicting star player Mohamed Salah texting while driving to the Merseyside Police, The Independent reports.

In the video, which was spread on Twitter, Salah appears to be using his phone while in his white Mercedes-Benz and surrounded by fans, whom he pointedly ignores. One fan can be heard describing Salah as a "horrible man" after the Liverpool striker drove away from the crowd, which included children.

According to the BBC, a Liverpool spokesman issued the following statement: "The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture. We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally. Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."