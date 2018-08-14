14 August 2018

allAfrica.com

Egypt: Viral Video Lands Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah in Hot Water

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Top Sports
Mohamed Salah (file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Liverpool FC has referred a video allegedly depicting star player Mohamed Salah texting while driving to the Merseyside Police, The Independent reports.

In the video, which was spread on Twitter, Salah appears to be using his phone while in his white Mercedes-Benz and surrounded by fans, whom he pointedly ignores. One fan can be heard describing Salah as a "horrible man" after the Liverpool striker drove away from the crowd, which included children.

According to the BBC, a Liverpool spokesman issued the following statement: "The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture. We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally. Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."

Egypt

Coptic Christian Monk Held Over Killing of Bishop

One of the world's oldest Christian communities has been rocked by the apparent killing of one of its bishops. A… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.