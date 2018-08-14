"Nothing will bring her back." Zenobia Seas cried where she stood in the witness stand in the Windhoek High Court after she made that statement about her late daughter yesterday.

Seas cried and wiped tears from her eyes at several points during the testimony she gave after she admitted that she murdered her nearly three-year-old daughter, Ava Antoinette Owoses, almost two years ago.

She knew that what she did when she killed Ava, who was the younger of her two daughters, was unlawful, Seas told judge Christie Liebenberg. "I don't know what happened that day," she said. "If I had the opportunity of seeking professional help things would have been different that day."

Seas (34) admitted that she killed Ava at an angling spot next to the sea north of Henties Bay on 26 September 2016, and also tried to set fire to the car in which she and her daughter were after Ava had been murdered.

She killed Ava by suffocating her with a blanket, Seas said.

Ava was killed two days before she would have turned three years of age.

Seas also testified that she planned to end both Ava's and her own life, but that her attempt to kill herself was thwarted by people who found her at the scene where she had killed Ava.

She was in a furious rage on the day of the killing, Seas confirmed. The trigger of her anger, she recounted, was the fact that the girlfriend of Ava's father had scheduled the delivery of their baby on the same day that would have been Ava's birthday - 28 September - because she wanted Ava's father to spend that day with her child rather than with his child with Seas from then on.

Feeling that she and Ava were only a problem to the child's father, she decided to remove themselves from his life, Seas said.

Judge Liebenberg scheduled Seas' sentencing on charges of murder and attempting to obstruct the course of justice for Friday after he heard closing arguments from defence lawyer Mpokiseng Dube and deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef.

In a written plea explanation given to the judge, Seas stated that she ended her relationship with Ava's father - that was in January 2014 - after discovering that he was also in a relationship with another woman. During the year that she and Ava's father were romantically involved, he was abusive, assaulting her physically in their baby's presence on two occasions, she said.

She stated that she felt upset after her sister informed her Ava's father and his girlfriend had decided to have their child delivered by Caesarian section on Ava's birthday. "I did not understand why a parent can hate his child so much. I asked myself what had I done to deserve such misery, my personal life was interfered with, I felt that myself and my child were better out of this world than to live where we were not wanted."

She continued: "I decided to take my daughter's and my own life hoping to find rest."

In her testimony, she told the court that around 12h00 on the day of the incident she fetched Ava from her day-care centre at Swakopmund. Her initial plan was to drive to Windhoek to leave Ava with the child's father.

She did not know why she took the road to Henties Bay instead but could remember that she took some painkillers on the way, Seas said.

Having turned off on a path accessible only by four-wheel drive vehicles, her car got stuck in the sand, she recounted. It was at that spot that she killed Ava.

After committing the murder, she then made angry entries in a diary she had with her, and also sent cellphone text messages to people, informing them she had killed her child, she confirmed.

In one of the text messages, she announced to Ava's father that his child was dead and that it was her birthday gift to him. Ava and her father shared a birthday. She also wrote in the diary that it had taken more than an hour for Ava to die. During her testimony, Seas asked for forgiveness from the court and her family. Her father, Dirk Seas, who testified after her, also asked the judge to extend mercy to his daughter.

Saying her family was not bearing a grudge against her, he remarked that she had gone through nearly two years of hell while in custody since her arrest.

No normal mother would do what his daughter had done, he said; something must have gone wrong on the day Ava was killed.