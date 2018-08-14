14 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Truck Driver Found With 4 200 Mandrax Tablets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

A 59-year-old truck driver was arrested on Friday and charged with drug dealing after he was found with 4 200 Mandrax tablets with a street value of about N$500 000.

The drugs were found with an Absolute Logistics truck driver during a police search at the Hosea Kutako International Airport cargo bay near Windhoek. The truck was on its way to Gobabis.

A senior official at Absolute Logistics yesterday said they are aware of the incident. Meanwhile, police arrested a man (33) for raping his relative in Ndama location at Rundu on Friday.

In another rape incident at Karasburg, a 26-year-old man raped a woman (28) on Saturday.

Police reported that the victim was on her way home in town from a shebeen in a nearby township.

Furthermore, a 22-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 23-year-old boyfriend three times at her shack at Okombahe after they got into an argument just after they had returned from a party on Saturday.

The man died, and the suspect has been arrested. Police investigations continue.

Namibia

Rural Namibia Most Unhygienic in SADC - Study

Namibia is rated the worst in hygiene in southern Africa, with 75% of the rural population still practising open… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.