Namibia: Truck Driver Found With 4 200 Mandrax Tablets

A 59-year-old truck driver was arrested on Friday and charged with drug dealing after he was found with 4 200 Mandrax tablets with a street value of about N$500 000.

The drugs were found with an Absolute Logistics truck driver during a police search at the Hosea Kutako International Airport cargo bay near Windhoek. The truck was on its way to Gobabis.

A senior official at Absolute Logistics yesterday said they are aware of the incident. Meanwhile, police arrested a man (33) for raping his relative in Ndama location at Rundu on Friday.

In another rape incident at Karasburg, a 26-year-old man raped a woman (28) on Saturday.

Police reported that the victim was on her way home in town from a shebeen in a nearby township.

Furthermore, a 22-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 23-year-old boyfriend three times at her shack at Okombahe after they got into an argument just after they had returned from a party on Saturday.

The man died, and the suspect has been arrested. Police investigations continue.