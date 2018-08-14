Former Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, who came within weeks of being declared successor by then President Robert Mugabe, on Monday castigated MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for challenging his defeat to Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF in the just ended elections.

Mugabe, on the eve of the July 30 general elections, told the media he had had intentions to announce Sekeramayi as his successor during a Zanu PF elective conference that was due to be held within weeks of his ouster November 14.

But in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Shrine, Sekeramayi showed no bitterness about Mnangagwa beating him to the finishing line in Zanu PF's messy succession wars.

Instead, he directed all his guns at Chamisa for refusing to accept Mnangagwa's victory as declared by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) recently.

"When we go into elections, you accept what the people say through the ballot box. If you only agree when you win, then why do you go for those elections? If you have lost, just accept and do not be ill-advised," Sekeramayi said.

Mnangagwa won by 50.8 percent while Chamisa got 44,3 percent of the national vote, according to official results by ZEC.

Through his lawyers, Chamisa has moved to challenge the poll outcome insisting he was armed with a slew of evidence to prove the president-elect robbed his way to victory.

In his remarks at the national shrine, Sekeramayi also urged Zimbabweans to abide by Mnangagwa's speech the state leader had just delivered.

Mnangagwa told Zimbabweans they should erase any negative memories over the disputed poll and allow the country to move forward.

"The President has given a message of peace to the nation in order to rebuild Zimbabwe. Everyone must take heed of his message and focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe. It must be action, action and development," he said.