Namibia: Murder Accused Appears in Outapi Court

Angolan national Hipangelwa Hakwenye Hafeni (23), who was arrested in the Omusati region on Saturday, appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of murder.

The accused was not asked to plead, and the case was postponed to 15 October to allow for further police investigations as well as to allow the accused to apply for legal aid.

Hafeni, who was remanded in custody, is accused of having killed his girlfriend, Monica Tuluudeni Ndatilowala Pedro (25), by stabbing her several times with a knife at the Onandjaba settlement in the Okalongo constituency on Friday night.

According to police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo, some Onandjaba residents heard a woman screaming for help, and rushed to the scene. They found her lifeless body in a pool of blood, but by then, her killer had already fled from the scene.

Hafeni was only arrested on Saturday evening after a police manhunt which lasted about 20 hours.