14 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Murder Accused Appears in Outapi Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Placido Hilukilwa

Angolan national Hipangelwa Hakwenye Hafeni (23), who was arrested in the Omusati region on Saturday, appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of murder.

The accused was not asked to plead, and the case was postponed to 15 October to allow for further police investigations as well as to allow the accused to apply for legal aid.

Hafeni, who was remanded in custody, is accused of having killed his girlfriend, Monica Tuluudeni Ndatilowala Pedro (25), by stabbing her several times with a knife at the Onandjaba settlement in the Okalongo constituency on Friday night.

According to police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo, some Onandjaba residents heard a woman screaming for help, and rushed to the scene. They found her lifeless body in a pool of blood, but by then, her killer had already fled from the scene.

Hafeni was only arrested on Saturday evening after a police manhunt which lasted about 20 hours.

Namibia

Rural Namibia Most Unhygienic in SADC - Study

Namibia is rated the worst in hygiene in southern Africa, with 75% of the rural population still practising open… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.