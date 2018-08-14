Namibia: Fisheries Not an ATM - Confederation

The chairman of the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations, Matti Amukwa, says the fishing industry cannot be used as an ATM, cash cow or get-rich-quick scheme because it is a serious sector which requires expert management for the sake of all Namibians.

Amukwa told the media recently at Walvis Bay that the reality is that the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) cannot allocate fishing rights to all applicants, although those who are going to be successful in their applications should continue to build on the strong foundations already in place.

"The ministry can only allocate quotas in line with the size of the fish resource. Issuing more rights, and therefore more quotas than the resource can carry, will deplete the resource, and result in reducing catch rates. At the same time, thousands of existing jobs and tax-generating infrastructure are at stake if their access to the resource is denied. Therefore, while the interest by the public is great, it must be understood that not all can be successful," he stated.

Amukwa explained that the fish stocks of Namibia are a national resource, which belongs to the nation.

"It must be understood that the resource is limited, and not every single applicant can be successful, but rather those ready to add value and to invest in the growth of the current industry. Are you going to add value, or become a cost to the national exploitation of our national resources? This is the first question any applicant should ask before entering the process," he advised, adding that Namibia's limited marine resources should not now be put under pressure to resolve all the nation's problems.

The fishing industry provides direct employment to about 16 000 people, and indirect employment to another 22 000. It also earns N$10,5 billion in foreign exchange, and is the economic driver at the harbour towns of Lüderitz and Walvis Bay.

Namport CEO Bisey Uirab told The Namibian last Friday that the fishing industry was a pillar in Namibia's economy, and a crucial partner in Namport's operational success at both harbour towns. In fact, around 10% of Namport's billion-dollar revenue is due to the fish trade through the harbours.

Amukwa said the fishing industry has always welcomed new entrants, and will respect the policies and directives of the government "as the national interest must come before the individual interest".

He said the confederation reaffirms its support to the ministry, and calls for a right allocation process where the safeguard of the existing 16 000 jobs is prioritised, and the investments under Namibia's internationally recognised value-adding industry are considered and protected.

"The sound exploitation of our resources is a collective task, and should be done through the principles of true Namibianisation, and the empowering of Namibians who are ready to work and add value to that resource bestowed by government; not for selfish trade and enrichment," he added.

The deadline for applications for new fishing rights was extended by fisheries minister Bernhard Esau from the end of July to 31 August to ensure all applicants had a fair chance by allowing them extra time.

According to Amukwa, the "transparent" approach to the granting of fishing rights is putting the ministry under extreme pressure.

The ministry, in following its Namibianisation policy, has aimed in granting fishing rights to a wide sector of the population such as youth, war veterans, marginalised communities, people with disabilities and women, amongst others.

"We applaud the MFMR for being so transparent and people-centred."