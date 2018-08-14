14 August 2018

South Africa: Vredendal Farmer Guilty of Murdering Farmworker, Dragging His Body With Quadbike

A Lutzville farmer has been found guilty of murdering a farmworker by beating him with a spade, dragging him with a quadbike and burying him behind his father's smallholding three years ago.

Martin Visser, who owns the Dassieshoek farm, stood with folded arms in the dock after Judge Nathan Erasmus handed down his verdict in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Vredendal on Tuesday.

Visser, 43, had pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and four charges of common assault of three other people.

Visser was arrested a year-and-a-half after the remains of Adam Pieterse, 32, who worked on a neighbouring farm, was found in the vineyards behind Chris Visser's farm in March 2015.

The cause of death of "Mannetjie Dukvreet", as he was known, could not be confirmed owing to the state of the corpse.

More to follow.

