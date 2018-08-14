14 August 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Brand South Africa Heads to Durban for Loerie Awards 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Celebrating young creatives, Brand South Africa will be heading to Durban for the internationally recognised Loerie Awards 2018.

The Loeries are Africa and the Middle East's premier initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. Now in its fourth year in Durban, the Loeries kick off with a creative week, tailor-made for delegates to get the most out of their time, with diverse sessions such as Masterclasses and seminars of creativity from 13th - 19th August 2018.

In April, Brand South Africa announced that it had partnered with the Loeries for the young creatives category and will on the 17th August 2018 awarding the winner of this award.

Speaking on the young creatives category Brand South Africa's GM: Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; "we are looking forward to announcing the winner of the young creatives category, it was a tough judging process as we were exposed to so many talented young individuals. It is amazing to see how young people are able to instil pride and patriotism of their country through their creative concept".

As a proud recipient of a Loerie award, Brand South Africa envisions that through this platform, a number of opportunities can be utilised to showcase how South Africa inspires in new and innovate ways domestically and internationally.

Issued by: Brand South Africa

South Africa

Authors of Book Claiming Ex-Apartheid Minister Was a Paedophile Feared for Their Lives

The co-authors of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which alleges that former apartheid minister Magnus Malan was part of a… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.