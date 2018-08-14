South Africa: Brand South Africa Heads to Durban for Loerie Awards 2018

press release

Celebrating young creatives, Brand South Africa will be heading to Durban for the internationally recognised Loerie Awards 2018.

The Loeries are Africa and the Middle East's premier initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. Now in its fourth year in Durban, the Loeries kick off with a creative week, tailor-made for delegates to get the most out of their time, with diverse sessions such as Masterclasses and seminars of creativity from 13th - 19th August 2018.

In April, Brand South Africa announced that it had partnered with the Loeries for the young creatives category and will on the 17th August 2018 awarding the winner of this award.

Speaking on the young creatives category Brand South Africa's GM: Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; "we are looking forward to announcing the winner of the young creatives category, it was a tough judging process as we were exposed to so many talented young individuals. It is amazing to see how young people are able to instil pride and patriotism of their country through their creative concept".

As a proud recipient of a Loerie award, Brand South Africa envisions that through this platform, a number of opportunities can be utilised to showcase how South Africa inspires in new and innovate ways domestically and internationally.

Issued by: Brand South Africa