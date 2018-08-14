14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Solms-Delta Way, or, How Not to Do Land Reform

analysis By Marianne Merten

Workers of the wine farm Solms-Delta are left treading the grapes of wrath as the estate sinks towards liquidation after more than R65-million of government funding and hollow trusts. It is a twisting tale of land reform that splices together elite capture and officialdom's predilection for simply ticking the boxes, and one that leaves farmworkers without the land.

The Western Cape High Court liquidation proceedings next week will decide the future of Solms-Delta wine farm - 22 months after the wine farm's public launch as part of government's 50:50 farmworkers' empowerment programme and after more than a decade of transformation talk by owners, University of Cape Town Professor Mark Solms and British businessman philanthropist Richard Astor.

This wasn't quite the picking imagined at a wine estate just outside picturesque Franschhoek where empowerment and transformation, and being different, are plugged along with the grape.

Solms-Delta wine estate stretches over 350-year-old farms, including Zandvliet, Lekkerwijn and Lubeck. It has a well-producing vineyard and cellar; wines from the estate have regularly featured in Platter's wine guide. There is the deli, the restaurant and tasting room - all the usual wine estate trimmings - but there is also a...

