14 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former England Star to Help Sharks At Breakdown Area

The Sharks have confirmed that former England No 8 Nick Easter will join them in a coaching capacity in this year's Currie Cup.

The Durban franchise on Monday named the same coaching unit which took charge in Super Rugby, with the addition of Easter as breakdown coach .

It was reported over the weekend that Easter would join up with the Sharks. The 39-year-old, who played 54 Test matches for England between 2007 and 2015, was let go recently by Harlequins following the arrival of Paul Gustard as head of rugby.

The other members of the Sharks coaching unit include Robert du Preez (head coach), Dick Muir (backline consultant), Jaco Pienaar (forwards coach), Braam van Straaten (defence) and AB Zondagh (skills).

On their official website, the Sharks added that Easter will also assist Van Straaten with defence and Pienaar with the lineouts during the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Durbanites on Monday also confirmed that Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle would captain them in the Currie Cup.

He replaces Ruan Botha, who is off to Japan to play for the Kubota Spears. Botha will return to the Sharks for next year's Super Rugby competition.

The Sharks open their Currie Cup campaign with a home game against the Blue Bulls on Saturday, August 25.

Source: Sport24

