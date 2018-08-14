South Africa: Mpumalanga Magistrate Asked to Recuse Himself in Case Involving Deputy President Mabuza

analysis

A long-running and vicious battle between an Mpumalanga businessman and conservationist, Fred Daniel, who obtained an interim protection order against Deputy President David Mabuza to prevent the former premier from allegedly trying to run him off his land in the Great Nkomazi River Valley, took a turn in the Carolina magistrate's court recently when a new magistrate hearing the matter was asked to recuse himself.

This after the magistrate, Sarel Grabe, had been seen in private discussion with Mabuza's legal counsel, Mike Hellens SC (who has also been appointed to defend former President Jacob Zuma) on three occasions prior to a hearing in February.

Affidavits from witnesses to the encounter between Hellens and Grabe, including one by Daniel's business partner, former ANC...