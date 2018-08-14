14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Magistrate Asked to Recuse Himself in Case Involving Deputy President Mabuza

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Deputy President David Mabuza addresses the National Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Rural and Township Economy Summit at the East London International Convention Centre in the Eastern Cape, 15 January 2014. (Photo: GCIS) Themed "Transforming Townships and Rural Areas from being Consumer Communities into Entrepreneurial Societies" the summit follows the decision of the President's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council and aims to ensure communities in townships and rural areas benefit from black economic empowerment, 19/07/2018. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

A long-running and vicious battle between an Mpumalanga businessman and conservationist, Fred Daniel, who obtained an interim protection order against Deputy President David Mabuza to prevent the former premier from allegedly trying to run him off his land in the Great Nkomazi River Valley, took a turn in the Carolina magistrate's court recently when a new magistrate hearing the matter was asked to recuse himself.

This after the magistrate, Sarel Grabe, had been seen in private discussion with Mabuza's legal counsel, Mike Hellens SC (who has also been appointed to defend former President Jacob Zuma) on three occasions prior to a hearing in February.

Affidavits from witnesses to the encounter between Hellens and Grabe, including one by Daniel's business partner, former ANC...

South Africa

Authors of Book Claiming Ex-Apartheid Minister Was a Paedophile Feared for Their Lives

The co-authors of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which alleges that former apartheid minister Magnus Malan was part of a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.