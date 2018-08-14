Kenya: Microsoft Launches 'Kaizala Pro' in Kenya to Embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Microsoft's latest mobile offering, Kaizala Pro, is now commercially available across Kenya to improve the way businesses communicate and collaborate.

The app designed for large group communication, workflow management, reporting and analytics, and is integrated with Office 365, a challenge faced by many businesses across the region who manage field staff remotely.

"Mobile technology is enabling businesses to embrace the fourth industrial revolution and digitally transform their operations. Microsoft Kaizala is ideal for organisations that need to communicate with large numbers of task workers to enhance business agility, collaboration, and organisational productivity," said Sebuh Haileleul, County Manager for Microsoft in Eastern Africa.

Kaizala also provides actionable information through analytics and reports, while complying with industry security best practices.

Unlike other chat-based apps in the market, Kaizala extends beyond a mere communication function. Because many workers in the region often don't have an email address, Kaizala only requires a mobile number to sign a user up. The app is also optimised to work on any network - including slow 2G networks.

With Kaizala, customer's messages, photos, video files, audio files, documents, polls, surveys, and other data is protected by encryption in-transit and at-rest. Managers can decide who has access to company data. All Kaizala data is stored in Microsoft Azure datacentres, which adhere to industry standard security and compliance certifications.

s only you and the people with whom you are communicating can see what you have sent them," says Sebuh. "Microsoft Kaizala is currently Tier-A compliant and our engineers do not have access to any customer data," Sebuh adds.