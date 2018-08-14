Kenya: HMD Launches Nokia 5.1 in Kenya

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced that the new Nokia 5.1 is now available in Kenya.

The Nokia 5.1 continues the design of the previous generation and is available through accredited retailers at KES 19, 500.

"For many people their smartphone is the first thing they look at in the morning and the last thing they put down in the evening. No matter how much you want to spend on your smartphone, we believe that you deserve to have a reliable device that looks amazing and performs smoothly. The Nokia 5 has been one of our most popular phones at this price point in Kenya and we believe the refinements we've made to this winning formula will be welcomed by our fans," said Celeste Muli - Gatheru, Marketing Manager, East Africa, HMD Global.

Nokia 5.1's fingerprint sensor has been relocated to the back of the phone so you can unlock it with your index finger or leave your wallet at home as you pay securely and easily with NFC through Google Pay.

Premium craftsmanship

Continuing with the classic design of the previous generation, the Nokia 5.1 is understated, compact and effortlessly stylish. It gets its structural integrity from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, refined through a rigorous 33 stage process of machining, anodising and polishing to give an exquisite satin finish and feel in the hand. It comes in the distinctive classic colour options you expect from a Nokia phone, all in a satin finish: Tempered Blue and Black.

The new Nokia 5.1 packs a 0.3-inch bigger display in a 2mm narrower body and precise attention to the finest details like harmonising the rounded edges on the screen bezel with the corners of the phone to offer a compact, pocketable experience. Nokia 5.1 comes with a higher resolution 5.5-inch Full HD+ display in 18:9 aspect ratio, making watching your favourite content - be it browsing the web, watching your favourite shows, sharing funny memes or gaming - a delightful experience.

Even better performance

Powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor, Nokia 5.1 delivers a smoother all-round performance that is 40% faster and more powerful than the previous generation so you can create, edit and multitask effortlessly.

Pure, secure and up-to-date Android One

Nokia 5.1 is entering the Android One family where it joins the comprehensive range of Nokia smartphones already delivering an experience designed by Google that is smart, secure and simply amazing. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer more storage and battery life out of the box, as well as the latest AI-powered innovations from Google to help you stay ahead of the game every day. Nokia 5.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme. This puts the new Nokia 5.1 among the most secure phones out there, always up to date with the latest Google services like the Google Assistant and Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage.

h Android Oreo™ out of the box, you'll be able to enjoy the latest features, including Google Assistant, Google Lens, Picture-in-Picture for multitasking, Android Instant Apps to discover and run apps with minimal friction, 60 fantastic new emojis and battery-maximising features like limiting background app use. The Nokia 5.1 comes ready for Android P.