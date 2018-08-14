13 August 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries On Protest Action At Hout Bay Harbour

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) is urgently addressing the volatile situation at Hout Bay harbour after violent protests and looting took place on Sunday, 12th August 2018. The protests resulted in damage to state properties, coastal offices of the department being set alight and the lives of the officials on site being seriously threatened.

The South African Police (SAPS), DAFF security, together with the Department of Public Works are investigating the matter that has hampered operations in the harbour. Engagements with the community will take place.

The cause of the protest is unknown at this stage but there are allegations that the community was unhappy with enforcement efforts that took place on Friday, 9th August 2018, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the suspected drowning of a third suspect. The department wishes to place it on record that neither its vessels nor personnel were involved in the anti-poaching operation on Friday, 9th August 2018.

The department has been informed that in addition to the anti-poaching incident, SAPS is also investigating the violent protests and that four suspects has been arrested and will be charged with public violence and arson. SAPS is maintaining a strong presence in the Hout Bay area.

