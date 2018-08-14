13 August 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Fraudulent Issuing of Motor Vehicle Driver's Licenses At Delmas Driver Testing Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A syndicate which has been operating at the Delmas driver testing station was broken today when members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) raided the station.

Three officials and two middlemen were arrested during the raid on allegations relating to the fraudulent issuing of motor vehicle driver's licenses.

It is alleged that the middlemen pretended to be operating driving schools to lure driver's licence applicants to use their services to obtain vehicle driving documents.

The so called driving schools were found to be non-existent and the middlemen exposed as people who allegedly facilitated the illegal sale of driving licenses by licensing officials.

It is believed that willing licence applicants travelled from other parts of the country to obtain their driving licences from this centre in exchange for a sum of R11 500 to R12 000.

Investigators estimate that the officials and their accomplices generated more than R60 000 a day through this racket.

Investigation are continuing and more suspects are expected to be arrested.

The arrested officials and their accomplices are expected to appear at the Delmas Magistrate's court for a bail application tomorrow.

Today's arrests are part of a national effort by law enforcement agencies to clean up the process of obtaining driver's licences in the country and ensure that only competent drivers are allowed on South Africa's roads.

Unfit drivers contributed ernomously to the high number of fatal crashes in the country.

Members of the public are urged to assist law enforcement agencies to address corruption by forwarding information to 0861 400 800. Information provided will be treated as strictly confidential.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation

South Africa

Authors of Book Claiming Ex-Apartheid Minister Was a Paedophile Feared for Their Lives

The co-authors of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which alleges that former apartheid minister Magnus Malan was part of a… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.