South Africa: Arundhati Roy - 'It's Safer to Be a Cow Than a Woman or Muslim in India'

Writer Arundhati Roy is in South Africa to promote her latest novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. But in her homeland of India, fact sometimes outstrips fiction when it comes to stretching credulity - and addressing an audience in Cape Town on Monday night, the famously outspoken Roy slammed the current Indian government as nationalists with blood on their hands.

At the mere sight of Arundhati Roy's presence, an audience in Cape Town on Monday night erupted into wild applause before Roy had said a single word. If other writers have fans, Roy has something closer to disciples.

Her following exploded worldwide in 1997 after the publication of The God of Small Things - a novel of such astonishing power and richness that it still defies belief that it constituted Roy's debut outing into fiction. That book brought Roy fame, fortune, and the disapproval of Indian authorities, who accused her of "corrupting public morality".

"It should have been further corrupting public morality," Roy says drily now.

Her self-deprecating streak is wide and mischievous; after The God of Small Things...