14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Hangberg - Why Fishers Have Been Turned Into Poachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Fiona Anciano

Wedged between South Africa's complex racial politics, ill-conceived fishing quotas, and vagaries of the international market, small-scale fishers in Hangberg, Hout Bay, have found their livelihoods increasingly under threat. To survive, many have resorted to poaching prized catches, such as abalone and rock lobster, and must therefore navigate the most dangerous corners of Cape Town's informal economy and its unforgiving coastal waters. It is here, at the margins of the global economy, where fishing has become a matter of life and death.

Taped to the wall of a small concrete house perched on the side of a mountain are nearly a dozen pictures of men, all previous residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay, a suburb of Cape Town. These, my interviewee tells me, are the photographs of his friends that have died while diving off the coastline surrounding Hout Bay.

As our conversation progresses it becomes clear that over the past 15 years there have been many deaths of Hangberg residents due to late-night poaching in rough waters around the...

South Africa

Authors of Book Claiming Ex-Apartheid Minister Was a Paedophile Feared for Their Lives

The co-authors of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which alleges that former apartheid minister Magnus Malan was part of a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.