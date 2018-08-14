South Africa: Hangberg - Why Fishers Have Been Turned Into Poachers

analysis

Wedged between South Africa's complex racial politics, ill-conceived fishing quotas, and vagaries of the international market, small-scale fishers in Hangberg, Hout Bay, have found their livelihoods increasingly under threat. To survive, many have resorted to poaching prized catches, such as abalone and rock lobster, and must therefore navigate the most dangerous corners of Cape Town's informal economy and its unforgiving coastal waters. It is here, at the margins of the global economy, where fishing has become a matter of life and death.

Taped to the wall of a small concrete house perched on the side of a mountain are nearly a dozen pictures of men, all previous residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay, a suburb of Cape Town. These, my interviewee tells me, are the photographs of his friends that have died while diving off the coastline surrounding Hout Bay.

As our conversation progresses it becomes clear that over the past 15 years there have been many deaths of Hangberg residents due to late-night poaching in rough waters around the...