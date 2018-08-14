14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: MDC Election Results Petition - a Test for Judiciary Independence

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has filed a court application at Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court contesting the outcome of the 30 July elections, which saw ruling Zanu-PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa officially leading with 50.8% against Nels0n Chamisa's 44.3%.

The court challenge by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance comes as no surprise as it has become tradition for the leading opposition party in the country to contest the results of every election since its inception.

The president-elect's inauguration ceremony, which was scheduled for Sunday, has since been put on hold as a result of the court application filed by the MDC Alliance contesting the election outcome.

Former MDC Senator David Coltart, who is part of the legal team, told Daily Maverick that if they get a fair ruling, the chances of the MDC Alliance winning the case are overwhelming.

The MDC Alliance lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, speaking to local and foreign journalist last week after filing the court application, said they have...

South Africa

Constitutional Court Strikes a Blow for Criminal Justice System

The decision by South Africa's Constitutional Court nullifying former president Jacob Zuma's appointment of the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.