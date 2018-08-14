South Africa: MDC Election Results Petition - a Test for Judiciary Independence

analysis

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has filed a court application at Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court contesting the outcome of the 30 July elections, which saw ruling Zanu-PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa officially leading with 50.8% against Nels0n Chamisa's 44.3%.

The court challenge by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance comes as no surprise as it has become tradition for the leading opposition party in the country to contest the results of every election since its inception.

The president-elect's inauguration ceremony, which was scheduled for Sunday, has since been put on hold as a result of the court application filed by the MDC Alliance contesting the election outcome.

Former MDC Senator David Coltart, who is part of the legal team, told Daily Maverick that if they get a fair ruling, the chances of the MDC Alliance winning the case are overwhelming.

The MDC Alliance lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, speaking to local and foreign journalist last week after filing the court application, said they have...