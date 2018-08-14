14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The NPA Has Failed to Prosecute Those Responsible for the Life Esidimeni Tragedy

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Life Esidimeni Family Committee

In this open letter addressed to the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, families affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy say the NPA has done nothing about the case -- for five solid months.

The Life Esidimeni Families' Committee welcomes Monday's Constitutional Court ruling that effectively removes Shaun Abrahams as head of your organisation.

For us, this decision is long overdue.

For five months, Mr Abrahams did nothing about the findings by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that key individuals in the Gauteng provincial government were responsible for the death of at least 144 people and the torture of an additional 1,418.

We plead with you - as the new acting head of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions - to intervene, and to intervene quickly.

To remind you: no criminal action has been taken against the three key people involved, even though they were clearly identified by Judge Moseneke as being responsible for this tragedy:

The former MEC for Health in Gauteng, Qedani...

South Africa

Authors of Book Claiming Ex-Apartheid Minister Was a Paedophile Feared for Their Lives

The co-authors of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which alleges that former apartheid minister Magnus Malan was part of a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.