South Africa: The NPA Has Failed to Prosecute Those Responsible for the Life Esidimeni Tragedy

In this open letter addressed to the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, families affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy say the NPA has done nothing about the case -- for five solid months.

The Life Esidimeni Families' Committee welcomes Monday's Constitutional Court ruling that effectively removes Shaun Abrahams as head of your organisation.

For us, this decision is long overdue.

For five months, Mr Abrahams did nothing about the findings by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that key individuals in the Gauteng provincial government were responsible for the death of at least 144 people and the torture of an additional 1,418.

We plead with you - as the new acting head of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions - to intervene, and to intervene quickly.

To remind you: no criminal action has been taken against the three key people involved, even though they were clearly identified by Judge Moseneke as being responsible for this tragedy:

The former MEC for Health in Gauteng, Qedani...