South Africa: Who Speaks for the Unemployed?

analysis

Koos Mthimkhulu inspects his herd of cattle at his farm in Senekal, about 287km in the Eastern Free State, in this February 29, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

We have a voice for business and the unions speak for labour, but who represents the growing ranks of the jobless?

Who speaks for the unemployed? It is a vital question because the latest figures show that 27.2% of the people who can and want to work are unemployed. Add to this the disillusioned who no longer seek jobs and we have something like a third of the able-bodied population workless and voiceless.

The unemployed tend to be the least educated amongst us and the ones who most need help to put their case. In the age group between 15 and 24 the unemployment rate is 67% and 43% for those from 25 to 34. It is an alarming situation and our governing politicians have no idea of what to do about it. In fact, they have become adept at making the situation worse with excessive regulation and measures like the minimum wage.

To illustrate the point, I would like to quote the example of an enlightened Eastern Cape farmer who ran...