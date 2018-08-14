South Africa: Bogus Police Officers Arrested

press release

In the early hours of yesterday morning, police at Inanda with the assistance of the community members arrested two suspects both aged 28 for robbery and impersonating police officers. The suspects will be charged accordingly and they will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates's Court on 15 August 2018.

On 13 August 2018 at 01:00, two men forced themselves into a house at Machobeni area, clad in police uniform after informing the occupants that they are searching for drugs. They allegedly searched the house and stole snacks as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. As soon as the occupants realised that the suspects were actually not police officers, they screamed for help. With the assistance of their neighbours, the suspects were apprehended. Police were alerted and the suspects were immediately detained. Both men will be profiled to determine if they are involved in any other similar crimes.