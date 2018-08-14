South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Mitchell's Plain for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Dealing in Drugs

press release

Western Cape — On Friday evening 10 August 2018, at about 22:50, police members from the Mitchell's Plain Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 23 year old man for dealing in drugs in Portland. The members were performing a crime prevention patrol in Piccadilly Street, Portland, when they noticed two suspicious looking men in the street. When the members approached the men they ran into a known drug house and they were pursued by police on foot. One of the men was apprehended inside the house where they confiscated 127 small plastic packets of tik, 22 whole mandrax tablets, a magazine with 12 live rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R5000.

In a separate case, on Saturday afternoon 11 August 2018, at about 16:45, police received information that firearms and ammunition were being stored at a house in Tempest Street, Rocklands. Upon the members' arrival at the address, they searched the premises and they found hidden inside the house a Walther semi-automatic pistol, with five live rounds of ammunition.

The members arrested a 50 year old man.

In a further incident police members arrested an alleged gang member in the early hours of Sunday morning 12 August 2018, for the possession of a firearm, of which the serial number had been filed off. The suspect was apprehended in Bietou Street, Eastridge, and the members confiscated a .38 calibre revolver with six live rounds of ammunition.

The suspects will all appear all today, 13 August 2018, in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' Court, on charges relating to dealing in drugs, and the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.