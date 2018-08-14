South Africa: Eskom Workers Are Looking to Ramaphosa's NUM Gold and Coal Sector Strike

analysis

The industrial action might be similar to the one organised in the gold and coal sectors in 1987 which was organised and led by the then the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)' General Secretary, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Approximately 360,000 mineworkers went on strike over wage and working conditions. It lasted for three weeks costing the Chamber of Mines close on R250-million.

The mood now by Eskom workers is that the same strike could be organised. Workers are disappointed and have started to feel disgruntled simply by the fact that parties in the collective bargaining are not making any progress in regard to wages.

To make matters worse, Eskom seems to have held labour unions negotiators to ransom. The power utility is negotiating in bad faith and is continuously threatening employees, insisting on disciplinary measures against those who participated in an industrial action some weeks ago.

The NUM is on record saying it will only sign the wage agreement if Eskom removes the precondition of disciplinary action against employees.

In a...