14 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Ethiopia's Need for 'Deep Renewal'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Mills

Three major challenges face Ethiopia as it endeavours to maintain growth and widen its benefits, improve its international relations, and steady its domestic politics.

"Democracy is an existential issue for Ethiopia. There is no option," says former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, "but multipartyism."

Hailemariam, who had taken over as the Prime Minister from Meles Zenawi on his death in 2012, resigned in February 2018 following a protracted period of violent unrest, states of emergency and mass arrests. In an interview in Harare in July 2018, where he was heading the African Union's election observation mission, he said that "if I had not resigned, we would not be talking now".

Hailemariam Desalegn, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, speaks during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not seen) after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 13 January 2014 (reissued 15 February 2018). EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Until this happened, Ethiopia's high rates of economic growth were taken to extol the virtues of authoritarianism or, put more...

Ethiopia

Ministry Getting Ready Drone Delivery for Medical Supplies

ADDIS ABABA - Preparations for the use of drone technology in medical supply aimed at assisting the effort to realize… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.