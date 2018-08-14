Tanzania: DStv Tanzania Removes Local Channels On Its List

Multichoice Tanzania (DStv) has removed free-to-air (FTA) channels from its subscription list, barely a week after the country's communications regulator warned it would suspend the pay TV licence.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) had said it would suspend Multichoice licence for its continued carrying of free channels on its service despite holding a licence that barred it from doing so.

"In exercising its powers, the authority hereby notifies the general public that it intends to suspend all the licenses issued to Multichoice Tanzania Ltd for failure to comply with the authority's orders and failure to adhere to the licence conditions including failure to exclude FTA Television channels from among its subscription list," the TCRA said in a statement on August 7.

Comply

Multichoice Tanzania Ltd officially stopped airing the FTA channels on Sunday, August 12 in compliance with the directive.

"In implementing the order from TCRA and the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Multichoice Tanzania Ltd has immediately suspended all the FTA channels, except TBC1, from its DStv decoders," Multichoice Tanzania Ltd said in a statement.

The order also affects all direct-to-home (DTH) operators like DStv, Azam and Zuku.

This means that free channels like Clouds TV, Channel 10, TVE, Imaan TV and StarTV will also not be available on DStv, Zuku and Azam decoders.