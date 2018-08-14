Botswana: 'Stop Gender Based Violence'

Gaborone — The Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs "strongly condemns the violence that continues to be perpetrated in the country especially on women and children."

A press release from the ministry states that the country has overtime witnessed violent actions inflicted mostly on women and girls as well as children in general.

"Shocking to the bone is the recent brutal murder of Ms Elizabeth Kerekang whose headless body was dumped in Tlokweng. This act is not only traumatic at individual level, but devastating at national level, challenging us to mirror on who we are and where we are heading as a nation," says the release

It further states that it is critical for the nation to introspect and reflect on the moral decay of society as "we cannot continue to live in a Botswana where women and children are not safe."

The statement urges the nation to remember that as Batswana, "we promote values such as Botho, protection of those that are vulnerable, and above all, we would like the world to view us as a united and proud nation.

This therefore challenges all of us to unite as citizens and act against such heinous crimes thereby restoring our position as a moral and tolerant nation."

The acts of violence, according to the release, impede on the progress made so far, saying it is critical to note that violence is more than affliction of the victim alone, but affects their family with the same intensity if not more.

Perpetration of violence which harms the psychological, physical, spiritual and emotional being results in grave consequences leaving indelible emotional scars on victims, their families and associates; temporary and sometimes permanent disability; loss of productive time and meaningful contribution and participation in development.

All these repercussions, the statement says, deeply bleed the economy as significant resources are used to mitigate.

The ministry assures the nation that as President Mokgweetsi Masisi has indicated, government is committed to ending GBV and will continue to seek better ways including strengthening of laws to ensure that victims and their families are granted justice and perpetrators face the wrath of the law.

The ministry as such challenges the rest of the nation to support government's efforts in dealing with GBV at all levels.

"Let us all ensure that we provide safe spaces for our women and girls," it states.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>