Ethiopia Redd + Implementation Stage Gathers Pace

Dr. Yitebitu Moges, Manager for REDD+ program Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA- Having accomplished preliminary sound tasks ,implementation stage of the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) has gathered pace , Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced.

The Ministry REDD+ Project Manager Dr. Yitebitu Moges told The Ethiopia Herald that since the inception of the start up phase , the program had launched awareness creation among various pertinent stakeholders reaching out half million people in bid realize and promote REDD +concepts and actualize meaningful involvement.

" The awareness campaign also carried out embracing indigenous peoples and other forest-dependent communities."

Quoting the Prime Minister Dr.Abiy Ahmed remarks : "We are determined to develop the desert and change to paradises, " he said rigorous efforts should put in place in forestation efforts of the high land Ethiopia where water and forest green land, hills found abundantly because forest conservation is fundamental to food security. .

"Land, water, forests and food security they are all connected, we cannot have food security without ecosystem services to sustain agriculture, and we cannot conserve forests and other ecosystems without thinking about how to feed a hungry population, and we cannot grow food without enough water," he noted.

As to him,decision makers and the leadership at higher level should acknowledge than ever before to meet the sustainable development goals forest conservation should take the epicenter with practical actions.

He further noted that nation is remaining forest resources are under threat, inter alia, from agricultural expansion and unsustainable fuel wood collection, inadequacy of legal and regulatory frameworks coupled with their poor implementation, institutional instability of the forest sector and poor capacity, all these compounded with economic, cultural and demographic factors.

Ethiopia REDD + project Communication Specialist Yishak Dinku for his part the project is striving to addressing drivers of deforestation and forest degradation and bringing significant part of the country's degraded areas under forest cover through forest restoration, afforestation and reforestation activities.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has been undertaking various efforts of this forest development and utilization proclamation 1065/2018 and forest inventory is accomplished as well as developed nation REDD + strategy to address the climate change impacts in all forms.

Ethiopia natural forest carbon emission reached to 18 million ton and from other forest 5 million ton. This shows Ethiopia has work hard to mitigate this emission in various sectors.