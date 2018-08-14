Ethiopia: Ministry Getting Ready Drone Delivery for Medical Supplies

ADDIS ABABA - Preparations for the use of drone technology in medical supply aimed at assisting the effort to realize equitable and accessible health service across the country are on the right trajectory, the Ministry of Health announced.

Having identified alarming health threats and places, the drone technology would be in action to help transporting essential drugs, vaccines and blood nationwide,Ministry Health Information Technology Director Eyob Kebede told The Ethiopian Herald.

"The effort is to ensure equity and equality in the health service through installing state-of-the-art-technologies."

Among the companies that are working together with the Ministry is Zipline which has successfully tested the technology in Rwanda. It is also on the way to conduct trial here, he noted.

The test would be finalized in the coming October, he said, adding the international experience indicated that countries using such technology have a wide opportunity to save the lives of their citizens.

As to him, installing the technology would enable the country to save numerous lives in remote areas that are exposing to emergency due to delay and absence of drugs caused by poor infrastructure.

He, therefore, said the technology would help save lives in emergency cases as it eases time and distance barriers simultaneously.

Ministry of Science and Technology is also offering unlimited support to MoH to assist the effort to realize health access throughout the country, Eyob stated.

If the preconditions and trials succeeded, the ministry would officially functionalize the technology in the next budget year, according to him.

Recently, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society and Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Fund and Supply Agency have signed MoU to work together in supplying pharmaceuticals throughout the nation by using ambulances and the installation of the new drone technology for medical supply would be one stride in the endeavor, it was learnt.