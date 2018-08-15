Kenya: I Spent More, Lillian Muli Retorts At People 'Mad' At Her Sh250k Maternity Bill

Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has lashed out at people who were outraged to hear that she spent Sh250,000 for the birth of second child.

A local blog claimed that Ms Muli spent a "quarter a million" (just Sh250,000) at Nairobi Hospital, where she gave birth to her second born two week ago.

The blog relied on the hospital's rate card and hyperbole (quarter a million as opposed to Sh250,000) for their story.

The site then used comments for spin off that said people were mad at the journalist for wasting that amount.

But Ms Muli now says the matter is getting boring and maintains that she actually spent more.

'BEST EXPERIENCE'

"If I could spend 10 million or more that God has given me the ability to afford to spend I would spend it to give my baby the best experience... if you wanted to know how much I spent you should have just walked into Nairobi Hospital and asked how much it cost trust me if you are upset about 250k that's a GROSS UNDERESTIMATE!

"It was much more so prepare to get even more upset because you are talking crap out of ignorance healthcare in this country is very expensive. And then again I wonder how much you contributed to my bill that gives you the right to have an opinion on my life!!!"

The TV presenter said she will never shy away from enjoying "the blessings that come my way and YES my children are such a big deal to me".

"If I want to shout that they are from the mountain top or everywhere I can I will. If it hurts you pole sana you could just choose to look away or not listen! Don't hate me coz I'm blessed pray for the same to come your way," she gushed.