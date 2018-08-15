15 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mobile Phone Subscriptions Grow By 1%

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
By Julius Bizimungu

The number of Rwandans using mobile phones increased marginally at the end of July, the latest mobile telephone subscriptions report shows.

The report was released by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), the sector's regulator.

The quarterly report indicates that the total number of active mobile telephone subscriptions in the country increased from 9,226,721 at the end of June to 9,321,347 at the end of July-2018 to, an increase of 1.03 per cent.

The regulator uses 90-day revenue-generating subscriber returns from telecom firms to compute the figures.

The mobile-cellular telephone penetration rate rose by 0. 80 per cent from 78.13 per cent to 78.93 per cent.

Postpaid subscriptions increased to 135,369 at the end of July from 133,638 the previous month, while the prepaid subscriptions increased from 9,093,083 at the end of June to 9,185,978 as of July.

RURA is still recording active mobile telephone users based on three telecom firms - MTN, Airtel and Tigo - despite approving the Airtel-Tigo merger on January 23.

Airtel Rwanda early this year acquired Tigo Rwanda consequently increasing their market share to about 5.1 million subscribers.

Beyond revenue receipts, market share is important for telcos as they greatly influence a firm's ability to innovate and roll out new products.

Rwanda

RPF Candidates Pledge Continued Transformation of City Suburbs

RPF-Inkotanyi parliamentary candidates, who hail from Gasabo District, have collectively pledged to foster policies that… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.